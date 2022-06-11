'I won't be out as much': Rising gas prices hurting boaters

It's not just on the roads where the cost of fuel is skyrocketing.

Boaters are having to reach deep into their pockets to fill up the tank this summer, and the rising cost has many rethinking their summer plans.

"To fill up the boat and the truck was $350," said boater Alex Luft tells CTV News at Conestogo Lake. "For a one day trip."

Luft adds that he spent about $2,500 on fuel this year, but expects to spend around $6,000 this summer.

"I won't be out as much this year," said Shawn Knox. "I have to drive an hour each way to get to any water."

Luft adds that the cost is even worse for sea-doos and jet skis.

"With the high performance jet skis you have two stroke, you burn fuel a lot faster because it's running at a higher RPM, you burn through it quite a bit more" said Luft.

Boaters tell CTV News that, whether stopping at a marina or filling up a jerry can at a gas station, the record-high prices are adding to the already astronomical price of owning a boat.

Costs mentioned by boaters include having multiple pumps to winterize, changing oil every season, putting gear oil on the bottom, making sure spark plugs and fuel filters are in proper shape, and winterizing the boat once it's stored again.

"You might see fuel drop to $1.75 but I don't think you'll ever see it hit $1.50 again," said Brian Mezenburg.

However, another boater tells CTV News it will take more than a pretty penny to keep them away from the water.

"I don't think it's going to affect our boating because we really just boat when the grandkids are around," said Betty Behm.

"We'll just have to pay more unfortunately," said Luft. "Got to pay to play."