Iain Rankin steps down as leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party

Iain Rankin, former premier of Nova Scotia, is stepping down as Liberal leader.

“After having that time to reflect, I have decided that the best path forward for the

Nova Scotia Liberal Party is to step down and make room for a new leader,” said Rankin.

Rankin says he gave notice to the president of the party on Wednesday.

“I felt very supported with this decision and we remain united as a team,” said Rankin.

“This is about doing what’s best for me, my family, and the stability of the province.”

The former premier says he will stay on as leader until a new leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party is chosen.

“This is about making sure that our party is ready and that we have a new leader in time so they can put their own stamp on things,” said Rankin.

“This is a way that we can look at our party, modernize our party.”

Rankin will stay on as a MLA for Timberlea-Prospect.

“We have a lot of good work left to do, and I want to help do the heavy lifting. This will allow me keep serving my constituents and delivering on important projects to our community,” said Rankin.

Premier Tim Houston thanked Rankin for his work on behalf of Nova Scotians.

"Iain spent many years in service to Nova Scotians, first as minister and then as premier during a very challenging time in the pandemic," said Premier Houston.

"I understand the weight of making tough decisions to keep Nova Scotians safe, and I thank him for his service. I wish him and his family all the best in this next chapter."