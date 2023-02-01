ICBC cancels driving knowledge tests due to system outage

Anyone looking to get their learner driver's licence in B.C. will have to wait for another day.

On Wednesday, ICBC said its knowledge test machines were down across the province.

The insurance corporation added that all knowledge tests would be cancelled for the day as the company works on repairs.

ICBC says it is calling anyone who had booked an "L" test on Wednesday to reschedule them.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," said the company in a service alert on its website.

We’re experiencing an issue with our knowledge test machines and teams are working on a fix. All knowledge tests are cancelled today and we’re calling impacted customers to rebook. Sorry for the inconvenience.