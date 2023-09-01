ICBC launches dirty car contest to promote water conservation amid drought

As the province deals with a dire drought, ICBC has launched a contest to try to incentivize people to conserve water by foregoing car washing.

Announced on social media Friday, the auto insurer is inviting people to submit photos of their dirty cars in order to be eligible to win prizes.

"Is your car dirty? Leaving it to the rain to 'wash' it? Keep it that way for your chance to win!" an Instagram post announcing the contest says.

Drivers are, however, being reminded to keep mirrors and windows clean enough to see through properly and to make sure licence plates are not obstructed.

The contest is being put on in partnership with the provincial government.

"As we continue to experience drought, do your part to save water by waiting for rain to do a light wash for you," a social media post from the province reads.

The contest runs through Sept. 11 and prizes include tickets to see the BC Lions and a $50 gas card.

All the details and rules are available online.

The move is similar to one made by several local governments that have launched contests to encourage compliance with a ban on residential lawn watering.

On Thursday, provincial officials described the drought as slowly worsening, saying recent rainfall has not been nearly enough to provide relief.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said the drought could persist into 2024 and repeated her call for people to comply with water restrictions and take voluntary measures to reduce consumption.

"It is a very serious situation that British Columbia has not faced before. And it is absolutely necessary that people change their mindset about water here in British Columbia as a result of the impacts that we're seeing due to climate change," she said.

Eighty per cent of the province's watersheds are at drought level four or five. This means that "adverse impacts on both communities and ecosystems" are likely or almost certain, according to the province's ranking system.