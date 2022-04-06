ICBC launches driving app to help train new drivers

ICBC has launched an app geared towards helping new drivers get their licenses and prepare for the road.

The app, Street Sense, is an interactive application designed for pre-drivers, inexperienced drivers, and drivers new to B.C.

ICBC says the simulation and training tool will help drivers learn and gain experience in recognizing and avoiding potential hazards on the road in a safe, online environment.

Users can practice skills like turning left at a busy intersection, sharing the road with cyclists, and staying out of large vehicles' blind spots.

"With more British Columbians getting their driver's licence than ever before, we encourage new drivers to use the Street Sense app as another tool to gain experience detecting hazards and keep them and others safe while behind the wheel," said Lindsay Matthews, ICBC vice president of customer experience and public affairs.

According to ICBC, novice drivers in B.C. are 1.5 times more likely to crash than experienced drivers, who are defined as being at least 25 years old with five years of driving experience.

ICBC adds that since 2020, the number of drivers obtaining their learner's license in B.C. has increased by 24 per cent.

The Street Sense app includes 15 scenarios based on conditions and situations specific to British Columbia.

ICBC wants inexperienced drivers to develop real-world hazard perception skills that are important to recognizing and avoiding driving hazards before they happen.

The app is now available on the ICBC website for use on mobile devices, computers and soon, virtual reality headsets.