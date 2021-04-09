ICBC promises to mail all COVID-19 rebate cheques by end of April

ICBC says it is confident that all COVID-19 rebate cheques will be mailed to eligible British Columbians by the end of the month, the company announced Friday.

The auto-insurance company says that it began mailing out the rebate cheques roughly two weeks ago, after its initial rollout plan was delayed due to a cyberattack.

In total, ICBC says that roughly $600 million in rebates will be distributed through 2.86 million cheques.

The rebates come from savings that the insurance company saw in 2020 due to a lower number of claims being reported during the pandemic.

"Most customers who had vehicles insured for all or part of the six-month period between April 1 and Sept. 30, 2020, are receiving a COVID-19 rebate averaging $190 per policy," said ICBC on Friday.

"The rebate is approximately 19 per cent of the premium a customer paid for coverage during the six-month period."

ICBC says it is using a third-party operator to distribute the cheques and has added security measures in place.

The company adds that no customer information was accessed during the cyberattack, based on an investigation commissioned for ICBC.