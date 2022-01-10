Ice-breaking operations coming to Midland

Ice-breaking operations are coming to Midland this week.

On Tuesday, the CCGS Griffon will be making its way up to Midland to conduct annual ice-breaking operations, a procedure that allows for safe navigation for commercial vessels.

A commercial grain ship will also be attempting to dock at a business wharf in Midland Bay during the same time frame.

Ice surface users are encouraged to stay off the ice at this time and avoid the shipping lanes during ice-breaking operations. Even after the operations are completed, ice users are encouraged to stay off the ice due to unstable conditions.