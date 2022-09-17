Ice cream served for breakfast at Kitchener community centre

Ice cream was being served for breakfast at a community centre in Kitchener Saturday morning for a good cause.

"At the end of the day I couldn't resist the raspberry dole dip with a few sprinkles, a couple of sour patch kids, and of course a fuzzy peach on top to make it the piece de resistance," said one attendee.

The annual fundraiser held at Stanley Park Community Centre is organized by Madison Letizi.

"A few years ago Make-A-Wish granted a wish for me to go to Florida and meet all the Disney princesses and it changed by life so much," said Letizi. "I want another kid to experience that."

While she was in Florida, Letizi got a cool treat every day, which inspired her to create the Ice Cream for Breakfast fundraiser for Make-A-Wish.

For 2022, Letizi is trying to send a girl named Leah to Hawaii. She says she's been battling cancer since 2020 and recently finished her last treatment.

Those looking to help with the fundraiser can go to icecreamforbreakfast.ca.