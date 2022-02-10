Ice fishing challenge will reel in thousands for children in Simcoe County
An ice fishing challenge will benefit thousands of children across Simcoe County.
The 'Ice Fishing Lake Simcoe' challenge will run from Feb. 11 to March 13.
The event is sponsored by all six Canadian Tire stores around Lake Simcoe. Proceeds from the event will go towards Canadian Tire's Jumpstart program, which helps get kids into organized sports.
Anyone can participate in the challenge, even if you're not an active angler.
Participants would be guided to a roped-off section on Lake Simcoe for fishing in the past. The challenge has expanded to the whole lake to provide enough spacing to maintain physical distance due to COVID-19.
This year, the theme is 'Catch, Snap and Release.' Participants are to snap a photo of their catch, measure it and film a short video releasing the fish back into the water.
There are thousands of dollars in prizes to be won.
Organizers are giving away $30,000 in cash prizes and $40,000 worth of other items.
Now in its sixth year, the event has raised $200,000 and has enabled 4,000 kids from low-income families to play sports.
Register for the challenge or find out more information about the event here.
-
Concerns about speeding on Walford Road in SudburySome residents who live along a busy road in Sudbury are sharing some serious safety concerns.
-
University of Alberta maintains mask requirements on campus for 'immediate' futureIn a statement released Thursday evening, University of Alberta President Bill Flanagan said there would be no "immediate" changes to masking rules for all indoor shared spaces once in-person classes resume on Feb. 28.
-
Heavy police presence in Victoria Harbour ends with man taken to hospitalA heavy police presence in Victoria Harbour has ended peacefully, according to provincial police.
-
Grading begins on Saskatoon residential streets with severe ruttingCity and contractor crews are shaving down the deep ruts where people are getting stuck or there’s a risk of damage to vehicles, according to the City of Saskatoon.
-
UBC researchers create polymer solution for fabric that can kill COVID-19Scientists at a University of British Columbia chemistry lab have spent the past year-and-a-half creating a polymer solution that can bind to fabric, giving it the ability to kill viruses like COVID-19 on contact.
-
Pressure to expand safer drug supply after devastating overdose reportA day after a devastating report showing the overdose crisis is killing more people than ever before, there is more pressure on the province to do what it can to provide a safer supply of drugs to users.
-
North Bay Granite Tennis Club considers adding indoor courtsBy 2025, the North Bay Granite Tennis Club could have indoor tennis and pickleball courts.
-
'Quilts for Survivors': How a social media initiative is offering comfort to residential school survivorsA collective of volunteers and quilters from across Canada are crafting full-sized blankets for residential school survivors both as a form of comfort and a symbol of support, respect and love.
-
Animal rights group PETA slams B.C. school after rabbits were killed, dissected in front of studentsAnimal rights group PETA is slamming a small B.C. school after rabbits were killed and dissected in front of students as young as age nine.