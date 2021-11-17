Ice hockey meets mini golf at CF Chinook Centre

Think of it as ice hockey meets mini golf.

Frozen fairways opened to the public in the parking lot just outside the movie theatre at Chinook Centre on Wednesday.

Calgarians can swap out putters and golf balls for hockey sticks and pucks and play through a festive, Canadian-themed nine-hole course created out of artificial ice.

“All of these (holes) have a Canadiana theme, you’ve got the the fire pits, you’ve got the log, you’ve got ice fishing, everything super fun to hockey,” said CF Chinook Centre general manager Paige O’Neill.

O’Neill called it a great opportunity to enjoy a socially-distant, outdoor activity.

“It’s a safe environment we have lots of COVID protocols in place, but it's a way to connect with family and some friends," she said.

There is a fee of $5 for a group of four people and money raised will be matched by Cadillac Fairview (CF) and donated to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Walk-ups are not allowed and reservations must be made to enjoy the unique Frozen Fairways activity.

It will be open from Nov. 17 to 21 and reservations can be made on the CF Chinook website.