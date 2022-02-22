Ice hut operators not worried about recent rain

With only three weeks left in the ice fishing season, huts will soon be coming off the lakes around the region.

Recent rain has made getting around Lake Simcoe challenging, even causing pooling in some areas.

However, Don Lushkew from Bear Point Fish Hut Rentals says he isn't too worried, and he's keeping a close eye on the ice.

"I don’t think that this rain is going to do too much in the next 14 or 15 hours. It’s going to make the top surface a little bit messy but then it’s going to freeze back up," Lushkew says.

Ice hut operators on all sides of Lake Simcoe say it's been a good year for both ice and fish.

"It's been a great, stellar season. Like my dad's time," says Ken Heyink from Fish Hut Rentals.

Heyink adds that the last three weeks of the season are the most crucial.

"Business usually starts to slow down a little bit in March because generally, it starts to get milder. You know the fish actually start biting better in March."

Ice hut operators say if you're thinking of heading out, check with experts to find out where it's safe to go.

All ice huts must be off of the ice by March 15.