Ice jams near Goderich could cause flooding

The Maitland Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA) is warning of potential flooding north of Goderich, Ont. due to ice jams near Saltford and Port Albert.

According to a statement form the conservation authority, warmer temperatures and scattered showers followed by steady rain on Tuesday, is expected to result in additional runoff from snowmelt.

Ice breakup throughout the watershed will likely continue with elevated flows and may worsen existing jams.

MVCA also says there is the potential for new jams to form, typically at any major crossings, culverts, and river bends upstream of major river outlets.

Maitland conservation staff say they will be closely monitoring the situation and will provide an update if conditions change.