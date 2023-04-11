Ice on Saskatoon ponds poses danger, fire department says

Saskatoon's fire department is warning residents about the risk posed by thawing ice on the city's ponds.

The fire department tested the ice and found the thickness is no longer safe for recreational use.

"The ice must reach a minimum thickness of at least eight inches to be considered safe," a fire department news release said.

"No skating" signs will be posted at recreational storm ponds, according to the department.

"Community members who use the ponds for recreational purposes assume all risk and maintenance responsibilities for the ice including removing personal belongings, as well as user safety," the department said.

The fire deparment also warned residents to keep clear of any ice that forms on the South Saskatchewan River — any time of the year.

"The ice that covers this body of water is unpredictable and is therefore never safe for winter recreational use," the department said.

"Community members are advised to always exercise an elevated level of caution when around any large body of water. Keep a close watch on children and pets when visiting trails, parks, or off-leash areas that may run adjacent to the South Saskatchewan River or a storm water retention pond," the department said.