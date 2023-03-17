Ice plant at Brandon's sportsplex shut down out of 'abundance of caution'

The ice plant in Brandon's Community Sportsplex has been shut down 'out of an abundance of caution' over ammonia concerns.

The City of Brandon told CTV News the arena was temporarily closed on March 3, citing deficiencies that could "pose a risk to the public and facility staff."

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the city said the ice plant, which is used to make the ice for the skating rink, uses an ammonia system that could be dangerous if there is a mechanical failure.

"While there is not a current leak, the operating system is aging and in need of renewal," the spokesperson said.

"Due to recent mechanical failures in the system, and out of an abundance of caution for our facility users and staff we have shut down the plant and undertaken an assessment to ensure any repairs or replacements undertaken address any and all safety concerns."

Because of this, there is no ice on the rink right now, but the city said the space will be open for other programming including roller-skating and ball hockey.

Once the fixes to the arena are done, the city said it will provide a date to the public for when the arena will have ice again.

More updates about the arena can be found on the City of Brandon's website.