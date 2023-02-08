Ice rain cometh for Thursday rush hour

Environment Canada has released a special weather statement for Barrie and surrounding areas for Thursday.

The national weather agency is calling for freezing rain followed by a heavy rainfall and strong winds are possible tomorrow.

Ice accumulation is likely in the following areas:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Huntsville - Baysville

Environment Canada states we could see total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm with southwesterly winds gusting 60 to 80 km/h.

A period of freezing rain is possible Thursday morning before transitioning to rain. The freezing rain risk appears most likely for areas over higher terrain. Rain will taper to showers by Thursday evening. Gusty southwesterly winds are expected Thursday afternoon into early Thursday evening.

Travel conditions may become hazardous due to icy and slippery roads and walkways.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Isolated utility outages are possible.

Localized flooding may occur in areas of poor drainage.