Ice sculptures take over Whyte Avenue as annual winter festival returns to city

The Old Strathcona Business Association’s ‘Ice on Whyte’ festival has returned to the avenue after a two year break due to the pandemic.

Internationally recognized ice carvers from across Canada have been invited to share their work, creating 11 ice sculptures to transform Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park into a winter wonderland.

“We’re trying to just give a really nice outdoor experience so people can come out of their homes,” said festival producer, Jill Roszell. “It’s been a long winter and it’s been a long pandemic.”

The festival has taken place in the city for nearly 20 years with its first official event kicking off at Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park in 2003. Since then, it’s gathered sculptors from around the world to face off with their ice carving skills.

“It really is international level competitive sport and also an artist competition,” said Roszell. She says while this year’s event will not bring international competitors together due to COVID-19, the artwork is some of the country’s very best.

“They really are some of Canada’s top artists that you’re going to see here,” said Roszell.

Visitors can admire the ice sculptures and have the opportunity to try out the chilly artform for themselves. The festival will be holding an ice carving workshop for all ages and Roszell says so far, it’s the festivals most popular attraction.

“It’s harder than it looks but also a lot of fun,” said Roszell. “There’s a bit of a satisfaction just in scraping the ice, and anybody can do it.”

The event is taking part in the provincial government’s restriction exemption program, and masks are encouraged when keeping a two-metre distance isn’t possible.

Ice on Whyte runs until February 6. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.