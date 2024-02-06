Ice shack altercation on Lake Nipissing ends with criminal charges
One person has been charged following a dispute outside an ice shack on Lake Nipissing in Callander around 9 p.m. Feb. 2.
Powassan Ontario Provincial Police responded to the call about an ongoing altercation.
“The complaint was about two people on a snow machine, fighting and trying to get into another person’s ice shack,” Const. Natalie Muirhead said in an email Tuesday.
Police arrived and determined that the snow machine driver had been drinking.
“The person was arrested for impaired operation and transported off the lake for further testing,” police said in a news release.
A 29-year-old from Fort Erie was charged with refusing to comply with a demand for a breath sample and impaired driving.
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on Feb. 27.
They were also issued a 90-day driver's licence suspension and the motorized snow vehicle was impounded for seven days.
