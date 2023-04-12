Ice storm causes severe damage, closes Avonmore, Ont. diner

The damage from last week's ice storm is still being surveyed across many parts of eastern Ontario, like in Avonmore, Ont., northwest of Cornwall.

The only restaurant in the small village is now closed, after it suffered severe damage from falling trees during last Wednesday's ice storm.

Ronda Guindon, owner of Rock'n Ronda's Diner, says she's still in awe of the damage to her business.

"When the first tree hit, it came right through on the ceiling here and made a hole right through," she said while taking CTV News on a walk-through of the diner.

"We ran to the front of the restaurant to get away because you didn't know if it was going to come right through," she said.

Guindon was in the kitchen with her son Michael, cooking seven turkeys for the Easter weekend, when they lost power and parts of their roof.

"The trees across the street started falling down, we were looking out the door, and right after that trees started falling on our roof, which scared us to death," Guindon said.

"And then it started raining so hard. It came through all the walls on the edge of the ceiling so it caused a lot of damage that way like drywall, everything," she added.

The 50's and 60's themed diner is a gathering place in the small rural community of around 200 people. Now, it is closed for the foreseeable future.

The dining room sits in a state of disarray, and the family says a timeline to reopen, could take months.

"It could be two months, could be five months. I'm not sure," Guindon said.

Most of the roof damage happened to the dishwashing area in the rear, saving the kitchen equipment and the items in the dining room.

"I started grabbing things like a couple pictures that mean a lot to me, Eddie and the Stingrays pictures, my new espresso coffee machine I just got and brought here that day," Guindon recalls. "I said, 'OK, that's going in the car because I didn't want to lose that at least.'"

While she says they do have insurance and have already started their claim process, residents have also pitched in to help.

One woman even dropping off a $500 cheque to Avonmore resident Kerri Mainville, who started a GoFundMe page to raise money.

"There's a lot of expenses that would not always be covered by insurance, so we're just trying to help them out and get them back on their feet and going again," Mainville said.

"We're a small village and we really stick together and support each other whenever we are going through hard times," she added. "So I thought it was only right that we support Ronda and Mike because they are always giving back to the community, supporting all of our events and fundraisers, and they are always really super kind people, so it just felt right."

The eatery is a go to spot for her family of four, and she says the closure will be felt throughout the community.

"On the weekends, we're always running over here for pizza and wings and stopping by for ice cream in the summer so I mean it's going to be tough," Mainville said.

"Even on the weekend as we were cleaning up the yard, I said to the girls, 'why don't we go grab an ice cream cone or something at Ronda's?', then realized it's not open for us. So it's a loss for all of us," she said.

"I just hope that everyone can help out with the GoFundMe, support the family, and, of course, whenever the restaurant reopens, we would love to see everybody come back out and support the family this summer," Mainville added.

Guindon says the outpouring from the community has been overwhelming.

"There's a lot of people around wanting to help us, everybody is showing up to try and do something," she said. "It means a lot to me because, as this is happening, my emotions were crazy thinking that's it, you know? What am I going to do? I'm so used to this, dealing with my customers because they are all like family to me."

Fans continued to run inside throughout the day to help dry the walls, and the roof has been covered with a tarp for the time being.

The family says more than $6,000 worth of food was thrown out.

But Guindon says the toughest part in all this is that she won't see all of her regular customers during the closure.

"They are all friends, they are like family to us," she said. "So having to be closed so long it makes me, a loss there, because I like to talk to people all the time."

"I still answer the phones here because some people still don't know what happened, they are calling for takeout every day, so I pick up the phone and I answer while I'm here anyways," Guindon said.

"They want their pizza and their poutine," she smiled. "Soon enough."