'Ice storm' expected Wednesday as freezing rain warning in effect

A winter storm watch has been dropped and a freezing rain warning has taken its place as Environment Canada is warning of an “ice storm” expected in the region Wednesday into Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, a freezing rain warning is currently in effect for London, Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County.

Potential hazards include a “prolonged period” of freezing rain which will cause significant ice buildup in some areas. Ice accretion of 10 to 20 millimeters is possible.

Also a threat are strong wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h, with the strongest wind gusts being expected for exposed areas downwind of Lake Ontario.

The timing for the weather event is expected Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.

Environment Canada warns that surfaces will be slippery and driving conditions will become hazardous. Extensive power outages and tree damage are also likely in the worst hit areas.

Weather watches and warnings for nearby counties

Surrounding London meanwhile, Grey-Bruce finds itself under a winter storm warning, Elgin and Sarnia-Lambton are also under a freezing rain warning, and Huron-Perth finds itself under both a freezing rain and winter storm warning.

Full details on the various watches and warnings can be found on Environment Canada’s website.

Here's a look at London's forecast for the rest week

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of light snow before morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 this evening.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of light snow in the morning and early in the afternoon. Ice pellets or freezing rain beginning early in the afternoon. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

Thursday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of snow or rain. High plus 2.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.