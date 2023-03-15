Coast Guard finds ice thinner this season, making ice-breaking operations swift

Residents in Midland and nearby areas are advised that later this week, the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley will be breaking up ice for commercial vessels, including the CSL Frontenac, to leave Midland Harbour.

Ice users are reminded that no ice is safe ice, and ice-breaking operations can cause ice to shift, creating unstable conditions.

Residents are urged to use extreme caution near shorelines and inland on harbours.

The Canadian and United States Coast Guards work together to ensure scheduled vessel traffic can move safely through shipping channels and community harbours in the Great Lakes and connecting waterways.

Coast guard officials say this winter's weather has been "on its side" this year, making for thinner ice than they are typically prepared to break.

"We can see a big difference this year. We haven't been as busy as before," said Canadian Coast Guard Ice-breaking program superintendent Isabelle Pelchat in an interview with CTV News in January when the ships began ice-breaking to allow vessels into the harbour.

The Coast Guard notes the date and assets used for ice-breaking are subject to change without notice, as they may begin earlier or later depending on operational requirements or weather conditions.

