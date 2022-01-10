Icebreaking operations begin on Great Lakes
CTV News London Reporter
Gerry Dewan
The Canadian Coast Guard is starting icebreaking operations on the Great Lakes.
Coast guard icebreaking operations help keep lake freighters moving, which carry goods to our region, and prevent ice jams and flooding.
Ice operations include the St. Clair River, but for much of the season the river has remained clear, and projections indicate that ice cover on the Great Lakes could be the lowest seen in years.
Two vessels, the CCGS Griffon and CCGS Samuel Risley are assigned to the Great Lakes for the winter season.
They can also be called on to assist with maritime search and rescue operations if needed.
