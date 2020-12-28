The Mosaic Stadium field will be turned into Saskatchewan’s largest public outdoor skating surface, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) announced on Monday.

The skating area dubbed “Iceville” will be open to the public over the holidays and into early 2021.

"I mean most of us don't have the ability to stand at field level, or ice level at a place where the Saskatchewan Roughriders normally play,” Tim Reid, the president and CEO of REAL said. “It's just such a unique experience."

“It will give us an opportunity to engage and celebrate and to be honest, a little bit of positivity I think we all need right now."

REAL said the Saskatchewan Health Authority has approved the project, with a limit of 30 guests allowed on the ice at one time. COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced throughout the venue.

"Accessibility is hugely important. We know it's been a tough year that hasn't affected everybody the same, and we want to make this as accessible as possible,” Sandra Masters, the Mayor of Regina, said

Anyone who wants to skate is asked to book a 45 minute time slot ahead of time on the Evraz Place website.

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, Evraz Place said the skating times are fully booked through Jan. 15. More registration slots will open on Jan. 4.

WOW! Iceville registration is FULL up to January 15th! More registration times will open at noon on January 4th (don’t worry, we’ll remind you ��) ⛸�� pic.twitter.com/4gsrXwB3UV

REAL said Iceville will be open from Dec. 31 to Feb. 28, weather permitting.

I mean, it’s kinda cool ��❄️��⛸ #yqr #iceville #stadiumrink #seeyqr @evrazplacelive pic.twitter.com/CtFKwZuBhG

