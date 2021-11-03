Iceville returning to Regina's Mosaic Stadium as part of winter festival

The newly announced Regina Winter Festival will take place at four hubs around the city for a week in February, and will include the popular Iceville event at Mosaic Stadium

City council voted unanimously to approve the executive committee’s recommendation of a $150,000 cash grant to support the festival at Wednesday’s meeting.

The festival will be held from Feb. 4 to 13, 2022 at Wascana Park, the Downtown District, the Warehouse District and the REAL Campus.

“We want people to go out and be physically active, to participate with friends and family and really celebrate where we live as opposed to just hunkering down indoors and we think its good for mental health physical health and its really good for the community,” said Mayor Sandra Masters.

In Confederation Park there will be sculptures, Indigenous programming and a snow maze.

The events at the REAL Campus will have a “one-ticket price” to access all activities, while the other three hubs will feature free events.

In those districts people will find horse and wagon brewery tours, a downtown concert series, a full size rink with NHL quality boards and a warming shack and a youth 3-on-3 tournament.