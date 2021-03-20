An iconic cheese shop south of Kincardine has a new lease on life.

The Pine River Cheese factory on Highway 21, has been sold.

The Lucknow Co-op purchased the building earlier this month.

They haven’t said what they plan to do with the building yet.

The Lucknow Co-op located in Lucknow, currently sells propane, fertilizer and animal feed to mostly agricultural users.

For 134 years, Pine River Cheese made and sold cheese out of their Bruce County facility.

Following a series of devastating fires and competition from larger cheese manufacturers, owners of the farmer-owned co-op decided to close the cheese plant in September of 2019. 25 jobs were lost.

It’s not known how many jobs if any, will be added by the new owners.