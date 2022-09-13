iHeartRadio

Iconic French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91

image.jpg
Jean-Luc Godard, the ingenious 'enfant terrible' of the French New Wave who revolutionized popular cinema in 1960 with his first big endeavour, 'Breathless,' and stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors, has died. He was 91.
12