Iconic Joe Kool’s is turning 40!

Over the past four decades, Joe Kool’s has been a mainstay along Richmond Row, serving up cold brews and hot food with plenty of laughs.

“I didn’t think I would live this long,” said owner Mike Smith. “It’s been a lot of fun and hopefully we have brought a little fun into the community.”

Joe Kool’s has always poked fun at itself with phrases such as, “Kool’s food better than some hospitals,” and Smith said it’s all part of the appeal.

“We have loved making light of ourselves,” he said.

Ross “Rosco” Cockburn is the longest serving bartender at Joe Kool’s and has always been ready to serve up a few laughs along with his drinks.

“I should have probably bought some Apple stock with my first paycheque back in 1984 rather than a case of beer,” said Rosco with a chuckle. “But you know I’ve met a bunch of amazing customers, worked with some great people and it’s been a good run.”

Anniversary celebrations are going to be held later this week, according to Rick Barnes who started at Joe Kool’s from the start.

“We have people coming in from Calgary and all over the place,” he said. “It’s just fantastic.”

When Mike opened Joe Kool’s 40 years ago, his sons weren’t even born yet, and now over time they are slowly taking over the operation.

“I think it’s the sense of familiarity that people love, they know all the staff and the other customers,” said Charlie Smith.

Charlie’s brother Sam understands that legacy their father has left in their hands.

“It’s important for us to pass that torch forward and keep it going,” said Sam Smith.

Mike takes a humble approach to his success thanking both his many employees and London.

“I’ve been very lucky, staff and customers have been good to me, so been blessed,” he said.