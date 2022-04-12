Iconic landmark in Collingwood back up for sale

The historic Collingwood Grain Terminal is once again up for sale as the town looks at a revitalization opportunity for the treasured landmark.

"We realized that we really want to see a purposeful development here, and we decided to proceed with following the waterfront master plan," says Sara Almas, director of legislative services & clerk for the Town of Collingwood.

Almas says the terminal was for sale about a decade ago, adding that at the time, they didn't find the right developer for the project, so a deal never came to fruition.

The town has since hired KPMG Consulting to advise through the course of the redevelopment project.

Six proponents have stepped forward expressing interest.

"We had our requirements out in the open market for over a month. We had people submit their team and their visions," noted Michael Truman, manager of accountability, procurement, and risk management.

The town's priorities include preserving the heritage, revitalizing the surrounding spit and creating a recreational area for residents.

"Those criteria are based on the guiding principles that have been set for the project based on community input," adds fleet and facilities manager Dave McNalty.

A local group called the Collingwood Terminal and Harbour Action Group, is advocating to save the terminal.

It says the landmark is on the endangered list by the Ontario Architectural Conservancy.

The group wants the proponents to focus on the preservation of the terminal.

"Ultimately, whoever is chosen, the town has to make sure that the community itself has access to that area," says group director Margaret Mooy.

The next step will be a technical evaluation and review of each submission.

"Most people want to see it as a working unit, not just sitting there. I think it has to be working and working with a good profitable business," adds group member Bing Jowett.

Jowett says the landmark is special to the residents of Collingwood.

"When they come over the mountain, towards Collingwood, they see that building, and they know they're home," says another group member.

The town will narrow it down to five proponents to move on to the actual request for proposal in the next few weeks. It plans to select the successful candidate by August.