Iconic North Bay diner may close for good

A North Bay diner and variety store that has been operated by a single family since the 1950s is up for sale and if no one buys it; it may close for good.

The current owner of Pine Hill Variety and Restaurant, Robert Soucy, has made the decision to hang up the apron.

Soucy told CTV News after making the difficult decision he had to get behind the grill a few more times.

There were plenty of smiles and laughs during the busy meal rush as Soucy chatted with customers who have come back again and again for a bit to eat over the decades.

Customers reminisced about memories of their time spent in the store.

"I come pretty much every day usually in the morning and have my regular," said Herbe St. George, a regular at the diner.

The store was opened in 1957 by Soucy's parents. He said it was their dream to become business owners. In addition to the general store they also owned a local butcher shop.

The restaurant followed at the same location and became the bread and butter of the business. Soucy took over 30 years later, after his parents stepped aside.

"I've been coming here since Bob's parents made breakfast... They get to know you here really well," said Robert Ahern, another regular customer.

Beverly McNeil has worked at the restaurant since 1985.

“Everybody knows your name and it was just a great place to have a career... I enjoyed my time meeting and greeting people, the customers; they become like family," said McNeil.

Soucy owns the entire building, which includes the neighbouring laundromat, another variety store and barbershop.

He said he plans to sell the building to visit family.

"I do have some mixed feelings now but I'm happy with my decision,” said Soucy.

“I have three grandchildren who live outside of town. I have family in Regina and Ottawa and I want to see them and travel."

"Disappointed and sad,” said regular Eloise Thompson.

“There's a lot of history involved. Everybody had a take to tell and it was a fun thing to do."

There is hope of a new owner carrying on the restaurant tradition, though they may have their own ideas on how to use the space.

Soucy said he remembers when former prime minister Jean Chrétien sat down for a bite to eat.

Soucy added his parents played a role in the North Bay hosting the 1984 AAA midget Air Canada Cup Championship, which was won by the North Bay Pine Hill team that they sponsored.

"They had a six year plan to get the kids over to Europe to play hockey in Europe. I wasn't on the team but was part of the committee to get them to go to Europe," said Soucy.

Soucy told everyone these are memories he holds dear and even when he bids farewell to his staff and customers, he hopes the next owner makes the most of the building like both he and his parents did.