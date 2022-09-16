Iconic portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on display at Winnipeg mall
The giant portrait of Queen Elizabeth II that was an iconic piece of the old Winnipeg Arena is once again on display.
Winnipeggers can visit the five-by-seven metre portrait, painted by Gilbert Burch in 1979, at C.F. Polo Park mall. The portrait is on loan to the mall from its current owner Ron D'Errico.
D'Errico previously told CTV News he was gifted the portrait, which was on display in the old arena in Winnipeg until 1999, by his friend Jamie Boychuk who had bought it in 2015.
D'Errico said he had been in talks with the mall to display the portrait to give Winnipeggers a chance to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen died on Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96.
CTV News will update this story.
-with files from CTV News' Devon McKendrick
-
Flames equipment sale Saturday morning at SaddledomeThere's yard sales all the time in Calgary, but Saturday morning, the yard is the Saddledome.
-
Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash in MississaugaA motorcycle rider has been critically injured after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.
-
Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into garages in Cornwallis Park: N.S. RCMPA Nova Scotia man was arrested after an incident in Cornwallis Park on Thursday evening.
-
Morning house fire in EstaireGreater Sudbury police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire in Estaire in the south end of Greater Sudbury.
-
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
-
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its sideAn honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps searching for first win over Seattle Sounders in five yearsFor the second year in a row, the Vancouver Whitecaps need a big result against their regional rivals in order to preserve their faint playoff hopes.
-
'He will turn the last lap': Langford race car driver reflects on 68 years at Western SpeedwayThis weekend, Westshore Motorsports Park, formerly known as Western Speedway, will hold its final event in its current location. The hope is to find a new location, but so far, that hasn’t happened.
-
Foggy start to day across southern OntarioSeveral fog advisories are in effect around the region Saturday morning. London-Middlesex, Elgin, Huron-Perth, Oxford and Sarnia-Lambton are all under the advisory.