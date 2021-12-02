ICU admissions and COVID-19 case rates increase in Windsor-Essex: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases and ICU admissions in the weekly epidemiological report.

The statistics of key indicators on the virus in the community is release every Thursday.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says they are monitoring the data closely, but there is not a specific numerical threshold to impose more restrictions. He is encouraging residents to continue to get vaccinated and follow public health measures to help curb the spread.

Epidemiological Summary highlights for Dec. 2:

Wastewater surveillance data highlights COVID-19 levels have increased recently

Disproportionately higher cases among children and youth

COVID-19 related hospitalization remain unchanged but ICU admissions have increased. On Thursday, Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 16 people with COVID in hospital – eight are unvaccinated and seven are fully vaccinated. There are four unvaccinated patients and four fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

Number of doses administered has increased due to 5-11 year olds and 3rd doses/booster.

Summary of Monitoring Indicators for WEC:

Most recent completed weekly case rate = 113.4 cases/100,000 population

Most recent 7-day rate = 123.1 cases/100,000 population

Percent positivity = 7.0% (full week)

Most recent 7-days percent positivity = 5.4%

R0 (effective) = 1.34

Outbreaks remain high in the region at 31

80.9% of Windsor-Essex residents 5+ have received with at least 1 dose

77.0% of Windsor-Essex residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.

By comparison, here is the previous week’s epi summary information.