ICU nurse who received Calgary's first COVID-19 vaccine reflects on the past year

Tanya Harvey says she has been vaccinated three times since being the first Calgarian to receive the COVID-19 vaccine one year ago on Wednesday.

On Dec 15th, 2020, Harvey became the first recipient of the vaccine at South Health Campus, inspiring millions of Albertans to do the same.

The ICU nurse at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary says the last year has been challenging.

“It’s been the longest, fastest slowest year probably known to humanity,” said Harvey.

“When I got my vaccine, we were fully in lockdown. We were separated from family, businesses were shut down and hospital access was reduced and shut down.”

Harvey says she did not expect to see restrictions still hanging over the heads of Canadians and Albertans a year later, with what the federal and provincial government says is due to the threat posed by the Omicron variant.

“It feels a little bit to me that we have moved from boat to boat,” she said.

“I don’t think anyone would have anticipated we would be in a similar position.”

Harvey says the battle through the fourth wave was difficult on the frontlines.

“It was scary to have been through what we had thought was the worst of it with wave three, and then to be in wave four and see record numbers,” she said.

“(It) looked like it wasn’t stopping. That was scary, it was disheartening in the moment.”

Harvey says she received her booster in November and with 72 per cent of all Albertans fully immunized, she says she’s willing to converse with those who are reluctant to receive the jab.

“I think offering understanding and curiosity, meeting people who are vaccine hesitant at the place that they are, and really trying to understand them,” she said.

“(It) is the place that we move forward not back on, that conversation around vaccination.”

85 percent of Albertans 12 and older are fully vaccinated.