Icy animals taking over Winnipeg's North End neighbourhood

A home in Winnipeg’s North End is getting a lot of attention these days because of its unlikely front yard residents who normally wouldn’t be caught anywhere near a Winnipeg winter.

A rhino, a kangaroo and a snake wrapped around a tree are just a few of the icy animals that catch the eyes of people travelling down Aberdeen Avenue.

"I just love what he does every year. It's always different, so we never know what we're going to see when we come," said one person who came to see the animals.

They are the creations of resident Leigh Keast, who mixes water with snow and then moulds it to create the life-like animals.

“I originally tried putting water in pails and freezing them to make something out of ice, but that didn’t really work,” said Keast.

Then, by adding a framework to the creations, Keast said he managed to make suspended art and put stuff in the air.

The animal jungle now takes up more space than the yard allows and has taken up real estate on the boulevard.