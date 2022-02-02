Icy conditions cause crash and fire in Wilmot Township, 28 collisions across Waterloo Region

As Anne Loeffler was making coffee early Wednesday morning, she saw something outside her Kitchen window that made her call 911.

“There was flames on the bridge where there should not be flames,” said Loeffler. “The flames were much taller than the car, I’m guessing the flames were 10 feet high.”

According to a news release by Waterloo regional police, a woman was driving westbound on Bridge Street at about 6:30 a.m. when she lost control and struck the bridge on Bridge Street.

As a result of the crash, the vehicle caught fire.

Police said "the roads were slippery" and in poor condition at the time.

WRPS said the 19-year-old driver from Oxford County wasn't hurt in the incident.

Loeffler not only called 911, but she also went to the scene to make sure everyone was okay.

“I was immensely relieved to find out no one had been injured. I was worried for about an hour that I had been watching someone being severely injured,” said Loeffler.

The bridge was damaged and is being repaired by a Wilmot Township crew.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area. Bridge Street between Tye Road and Puddicombe Road will remain closed until further notice.

Collisions reported across Waterloo Region

As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Waterloo Regional Police said they'd been notified of 28 collisions since midnight. Police said three of those resulted in injuries.

"We're asking people to slow down, were asking people to give themselves extra time to get where they’re going," said Sgt. Scott Griffiths with the WRPS traffic services unit.

Provincial police were also busy Wednesday with 96 crashes reported to OPP between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m.

OPP said 12 of those calls came in within just half an hour around 5:30 p.m.

Plows out in full force

Meanwhile, plows were working hard to keep roadways clear.

Crews with the City of Kitchener were focusing on major arteries and bus routes Wednesday afternoon.

"They'll continue that until we move into a full plow situation which is set to start at 2 a.m. tomorrow morning," said Roslyn Lusk, director of operations, roads & traffic for the City of Kitchener.

Private contractors also expected to work through the night.

"We've been going hard. We've already salted all of our lots a couple of times," said Mac Kieswetter with K&K Custom Contracting Inc. "We’ll maybe go home, sleep for a few hours then come back out."