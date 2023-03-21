Icy conditions expected in Ottawa tonight

Early spring weather can be a mixed bag and this week is no exception.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for mixed precipitation and icy conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“Precipitation will begin tonight in the form of snow or freezing rain and transition to periods of freezing rain by early Thursday morning,” the weather agency said in a statement. "There is the possibility of 2 to 4 millimetres of ice build up on surfaces or untreated roads by Thursday morning.”

Environment Canada is warning of hazardous driving conditions and slippery highways and roads.

Whatever ice accumulates may not last very long. The freezing rain is expected to transition to rain late Thursday morning as the temperature rises.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud during the day and a high of 1 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -10 in the morning.

Periods of freezing rain mixed with snow will begin around 6 p.m. The overnight low will be -1 C.

It will be a rainy Thursday after the freezing rain ends later in the morning. The forecast calls for a chance of showers and a high of 6 C. The overnight low will be -3 C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 3 C on Friday.