'Avoid the area': Icy conditions on QEII near Olds prompts warning from RCMP
Alberta motorists are asked to take extra precautions on the QEII highway near Olds as RCMP is reporting multiple collisions and icy road conditions.
Caution is advised between Township Road 340 and Highway 27, about 83 kilometres north of Calgary. RCMP later expanded the warning to include areas stretching from Olds to the south and Ponoka in the north.
Snowfall warnings are also in place from Environment Canada for the southwest corner of the province, include Kananaskis-Canmore area and around Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Waterton Lakes National Park.
The warning says between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected by late evening and drivers should prepare for changing conditions.
Late Monday afternoon, Three Hills RCMP issued a release warning motorists of poor driving conditions featuring high wind gusts, and ice and snow covered roads.
They advised motorists to avoid travel on commuter roads near Trochu, Knee Hill and Red Deer County.
For updates, check 511 Alberta.
