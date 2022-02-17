Icy road conditions across northeastern Ontario
The rain and subsequent ice in the northeast overnight has created some treacherous road conditions Thursday, cancelling school buses and resulting in a snowplow sliding into a ditch.
Ted East works in Killarney and said in a social media post Highway 637 is a "sheet of ice."
Sudbury Student Services Consortium cancelled all school buses in the Sudbury, Massey, Espanola and Manitoulin Island area for the day. Schools remain open.
Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Services cancelled one school bus route, St. Anne School in Spanish, Ont., for the day.
North East Tri-Board Student Transportation cancelled school buses from Englehart to Temagami, a total of 62 routes while three schools closed for the day.
Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation cancelled routes from North Bay to Parry Sound for the day.
More freezing drizzle and snow is on the way.
