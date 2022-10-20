Icy roads in Greater Sudbury lead to two multi-vehicle crashes, one involving 20 vehicles

Icy roads in Greater Sudbury on Thursday morning as two crashes involving multiple vehicles in separate parts of Sudbury impacted traffic.

The first crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on MR55 by the Highway 17 interchange in the Lively area of the city and involved approximately 20 vehicles, Sudbury police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email.

"The collisions occurred on the bridge/overpass after Copper Cliff heading towards Lively in the westbound lanes," Dunn said.

MR55 was closed in both directions from Kelly Lake Road and Power Street, near the Big Nickel, for several hours, with the eastbound lanes reopening around 8 a.m. and the westbound lanes just before 10 a.m.

Multiple people sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Crews from the City of Greater Sudbury will sand the bridge, she said.

As a result of the road closure, school buses were not able to pick up secondary school students who live in Copper Cliff.

Service for students that live in the Whitefish and Lively areas was extremely delayed and impacted many elementary routes, Sudbury Student Services Consortium said on social media.

A second multi-vehicle crash happened on MR80 by Tracks and Wheels around 8 a.m. resulting in minor injuries and closing the southbound lanes. No word on the number of vehicles involved.

Traffic heading into the Greater Sudbury core was backed up more than three kilometres to McCrea Heights.

The crash was cleared around 9:30 a.m. and city crews have sanded the roadway, police said.

"We ask that motorists slow down and leave additional space between you and the vehicle in front of you," police said.