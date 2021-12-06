Icy roads may have been factor in school bus crash on Perimeter highway: police

Icy roads and poor visibility may have been factors in a crash involving a school bus on the Perimeter Highway on Monday morning.

The collision took place around 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes on the bridge over Pembina.

According to the RCMP, a car was stopped over the bridge when a bus collided with it. Mounties added that two cars driving behind the bus also collided when the drivers tried to stop.

No one was hurt in the incident.

One lane was closed when police were clearing the scene.

According to Alain Laberge from the Division scolaire franco-manitobaine (DSFM) the bus was from Le Centre scolaire Léo-Rémillard.

He said the bus was travelling on the Perimeter around Pembina, when a car was stalled in both lanes. Laberge said the bus driver wanted to stop, started to hit the brakes, but slid and rear-ended the car.

Police and paramedics came to the scene, checked the students and made a report. All the students are fine.

A second bus came and picked up the students.

Laberge noted the bus driver is okay, but a bit shocked. He added that the roads were slippery on Monday morning.

All the parents have been notified of the incident.

Police continue to investigate the incident