Icy streets in Saskatoon lead to 20 crashes, police say
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
Saskatoon Police Service is asking drivers to slow down with icy conditions affecting city streets.
As of early Friday afternoon, 20 accidents have been reported to police.
Officers are re-routing drivers at Circle Drive and Ruth Street as well as Idylwyld Drive and 8th Street where multiple vehicles are in the ditch.
"Please expect traffic delays and follow instructions if you are in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. There have been numerous other accidents on Circle Drive today," police said in a news release.
Police remind drivers to slow down, allow for extra driving time and allow extra stopping distance when approaching intersections and other vehicles.
