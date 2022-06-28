ICYMI: Crowds flock to riverfront for the return of fireworks night
Windsor police are reporting a successful fireworks night with no major incidents.
Fireworks goers waited two years to see the light show in person and it didn’t seem to disappoint.
Authorities estimate about 100,000 people on both sides of the border attended the world class display.
Police told CTV News earlier this week that officers were looking forward to joining the community to celebrate the return of one of the area's largest and most iconic firework shows.
The show over the Detroit River took to the sky around 10 p.m. and all roads were reopened around midnight.
All roads are open and no major incidents to report. Thanks for your patience and to everyone involved in making this another successful #FordFireworks #YQG pic.twitter.com/bTLHrpwNtH— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) June 28, 2022
