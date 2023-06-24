Idea Exchange celebrates 100 years in Cambridge

The City of Cambridge is celebrating a birthday 100 years in the making.

Saturday marked 100 years to the date of the Idea Exchange opening its doors to Hespeler, known then as the Carnegie Library.

"The library really is the heartbeat," said CEO Chrissy Hodgins. "It really is the temperature check to show what a vibrant thriving community is. It is a space that brings people together and a place where people can learn and build their identities."

The day saw a ceremony, open house, music, games, and a tour of the Tannery Street building.

"Kudos to the community who I've heard nothing but good things about how much they love this library space," said Hodgins. "The meaning that it brings to their lives. The fact that sometimes the book is their one friend, their only escape, and their only ability to come to a space and have social connections."

The exchange is celebrating its anniversary all year long with events throughout the calendar.