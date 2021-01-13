Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca is tapping two of his leadership rivals to spearhead the effort to build the party's 2022 election platform, which could seek to reverse many funding decisions made by the Progressive Conservative government.

Michael Coteau and Kate Graham have been appointed as the party's Platform Co-chairs, tasked with canvassing grassroots members of the Liberal Party across the province and developing the policies and promises ahead of the next general election.

“It’s my sincere commitment to ensure that each member has a chance to participate in a meaningful process where their ideas are heard and reflected in our platform.," Del Duca said in a statement.

The party highlighted four pillars that will form the spine of the platform including: growing the economy that ensures "prosperity and dignity"; education; pharmacare, mental health and elder care; and climate change.

Coteau and Graham came in second and third during the March 2020 leadership campaign, won by Del Duca, and emerged as powerhouses within the party.

Coteau, who was one of the few Liberal MPPs who retained his seat during the 2018 election, said in a statement the platform will focus on "ideas not slogans"

Graham, a party candidate in London North Centre, has been critical of the Liberal's top down approach to party politics said her goal is to ensure the platform is written by grassroots members.

"For the first time in a long time, we’re simply going to listen," Graham said.