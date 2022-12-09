Identities of two victims of Barrie pedestrian collision confirmed

The identities of two victims seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while on their way to a Barrie Colts' game have been confirmed.

Just over a week after the incident, Empower Simcoe confirms community support worker Melanie Smith and an individual supported by the non-profit agency, Jeff Janes, were two of the three people hit while crossing Bayview Drive at Mapleview Drive East.

Smith, Janes, and a third person whose identity is not being disclosed were all taken to Toronto area hospitals, where they remain.

In a statement to CTV News, Smith's family said she would be moved to the hospital in Barrie "within the next couple of days."

"She asks that her privacy be respected," the statement added. "She thanks everyone for the love and support. We will see what happens in court."

Police charged Cassie Korzenko, a 32-year-old mother of two, with three counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm in connection with the collision that happened on December 1.

Korzenko remains in custody at Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.

The Empower Simcoe Foundation established a GoFundMe campaign with funds going directly to the victims to help their families with travel expenses to and from Toronto for hospital visits.

Donations will also help with accommodating mobility issues and home care for all three victims.

Investigators from the traffic unit ask anyone with information or dash camera footage from the area to contact police at 705-725-7025.

The allegations against Korzenko have not been tested in court.