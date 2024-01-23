Identity released of LaSalle man charged with first-degree murder in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP have released the name of a LaSalle man charged with first-degree murder in Lakeshore.
Glen Mayer, 47, has been charged and remains in custody.
On Jan. 20, OPP were advised by LaSalle Police Service that an individual had turned himself in following a shooting at an address on Faleria Street in Lakeshore.
Police say the victim was pronounced deceased in hospital.
The deceased is identified as 47-year-old Tony Bechara of Windsor. CTV News Windsor spoke with friends and family of the victim on Monday.
The Essex County OPP Crime Unit continues the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services and the LaSalle Police Service, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Centre of Forensic Sciences.
If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.helpsolvecrime.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
