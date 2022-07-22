Idylwylde Invitational returns to Sudbury

Canada’s longest-running match play golf tournament is back. The 74th annual Idylwylde Invitational features some of the top golfers in the province.

In all, 192 golfers ages 17 to 80 teed off throughout the day, half of them from right here in the north.

“This is the fifth time I’ve participated in this event and I just grew up around Idylwylde so it’s something I look forward to every summer," said Evan Mclean.

"It’s just something to stay competitive and have a good weekend."

With this being the 74th year, organizers said it’s the players and the atmosphere that make the tournament such a great event every year.

“We get some of the best players in the country that come,” said tournament chair Robbie Coe.

“So you get a really good mix of high-calibre golfers, with average golfers that play bogey golf. It’s a really fun atmosphere. Match play is a different flavour -- most tournaments are metal play.”

Don Martone from the Sault won last year’s tournament. He said he’s happy to be back but has no expectations for himself this time around.

“It’s a marathon," Martone said.

"We finished Monday morning for the first time ever, played a few extra holes. It was a grind. Hoping for a good finish today, make championship flight and then anything can happen in match play."

Six-time champion Vince Palladino said the tournament is the crown jewel here in the north.

“It’s a great weekend and great camaraderie between a lot of amateurs with a lot of pride in their games," said Palladino.

"The expectation is always the same. You always want to get into the championship flight and you whittle the field down to 16, and then match play is another phenomenon -- you can have some big howls and still get through the matches."

The tournament wraps up Sunday.