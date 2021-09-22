'If anything ever happens to me, look at your dad': Daughter testifies in Greg Fertuck's murder trial

On the stand, in her dad’s murder trial, Lauren Fertuck held back tears while talking about how close she was with her mom.

“We’d talk on the phone every day … we talked about everything,” Lauren told a Saskatoon courtroom, over video.

Lauren’s dad, Greg Fertuck, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the disappearance of her mom, Sheree Fertuck.

Sheree was last seen on Dec. 7, 2015 leaving the family farm near Kenaston, Sask. to go haul gravel nearby.

The Crown believes Greg shot Sheree at a gravel pit and moved her body to another location. Her remains have never been found.

Greg has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and causing indignity to human remains.

Lauren testified her mom told her: “If anything ever happens to me, look at your dad” and asked her to look after the dog.

She said the conversation happened about a year-and-a-half before Sheree went missing.

“She was scared my dad would eventually do things to her,” Lauren testified.

Court heard the couple had been separated at the time Sheree went missing. They had three children together: Lucas, Lauren and Lanna.

All the kids, now in their 20s, testified Greg’s drinking fuelled the separation and they’d often fight about finances.

While she never saw the physical violence between her parents, Lauren testified she once saw bruising on her mom’s torso and believed Greg kicked her.

She said she saw Greg kick her brother during an argument.

Lauren told court Greg would call Sheree nasty names and heard him make threats.

“He would get graphic, ‘I’ll gut you like a fish,’” she said.

Earlier in the trial, Lucas testified his dad threatened to shoot his mom “between the eyes.”

Fertuck testified she believed her father was the person responsible from the day her mother went missing.

A couple months after Sheree went missing, Lauren said her dad texted her asking about seeing his grandson, Lauren’s son.

In the text Greg said he loves them more than their mom, court heard.

Lauren told Greg he could only see her son, Greg’s grandson, if took a polygraph test.

In his text reply, Lauren said Greg called her a “brain dead little girl” and called Sheree “a bipolar witch.”

Two days after Sheree went missing, Greg told officers he still loved Sheree and they were even working on reconciling.

The judge-alone trial is in a voir dire, a trial within a trial, to determine the admissibility of evidence.

It’s scheduled to last eight weeks, going into the first week of November.