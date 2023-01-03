'If I can do it, anyone can': Vancouver man completes 75 hikes in a year

After reading the story of a Calgary couple who climbed 65 mountains in a single year, Vancouverite Vishnu Vardhan set out to complete 75 hikes in 2022.

The 36-year-old has always had a deep fascination with nature.

He moved to Canada alone from India in 2019 and chose B.C. as his home because he loves mountains.

"Me and mountains, we're always together," he said.

Vardhan has been hiking since he was a teenager, but still considers himself a rookie.

"I'm not much of a fitness freak, but whenever I go to the mountains, something just pushes me up and I get all this energy from the nature because I love nature," he said.

“If I can do it, anyone can," he added.

Vardhan works as a learning and development specialist at UBC and said it was a challenge juggling his full-time job with his goal, but he was determined to achieve it.

"It's not just for the sake of getting fit or just going out. We have to understand why we go out and you have to spend time with the nature," he said.

"You see every step. You see the tree. You see the squirrel. You see the wildlife. You see how the nature is being so kind and so beautiful. In this busy, high-pressure, human-centric world, you tend to forget all these things. It's all a miracle," he continued.

He documented the experience and said he's climbed a total of 70,000 metres, traveled more than 1,000 kilometres in distance and spent more than 1,000 hours on mountains.

"There will be a lot of obstacles. Your body is going to say no. Your mind will say no. Even the people around you are going to say no. But tell yourself that if you can do one hike at a time, you can do 100 hikes as well. Just one step at a time," he said.

He said he's learned a lot from the whole experience. The biggest takeaway for him is to appreciate nature and its beauty.

"We are just a tiny element in front of them. So whenever we go out to the woods, have respect for the tiny little bug – or it could be bears ,it could be anything for that matter," he said. "Let's respect and let's not spoil it. Protect our environment and be thankful and grateful.”

It took all 12 months to achieve, but Vardhan successfully completed his 75th hike in December.

His goal this year is to spend more quality time in nature.

He also hopes his story inspires someone else to complete 100 hikes.