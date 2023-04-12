'If I could give everything back': Tearful regrets from Saskatoon woman formerly accused in nightclub death

Paige Theriault-Fisher offered tearful words on Wednesday after learning she will not be going to trial in the death of 23-year-old Hodan Hashi.

“This was never meant to happen,” she said. “If I could give everything back, I would take that day back, and I really do wish Hodan was here with us today.”

Theriault-Fisher was charged with manslaughter in Hashi’s death, following a fight in the early-morning hours at Lit Nightclub in November. A video of the fatal fight circulated online after the incident, shocking many.

On Tuesday the Crown filed for a stay of proceedings. Prosecutors didn’t think a conviction was likely, concluding that the death was accidental.

“I’m still processing it. I still haven’t fully accepted it or understood it yet,” Theriault-Fisher said.

“There’s a lot of healing that needs to be done now. These past five months have just been really tough.”

Her lawyer Sharon Fox says it’s possible the Crown could pursue the charges again within a year, but unlikely.

But this doesn’t mark the end of Theriault-Fisher's legal challenges.

The Hashi family is moving forward with their civil lawsuit against Theriault-Fisher and other people involved in the incident.

The statement of claim seeks damages from Theriault-Fisher in excess of $1 million, unspecified amounts from the club owners, and $100,000 from the man who posted the video online.

On Wednesday, Hashi's sister Fartun took to Twitter saying Theriault-Fisher had a history of conflict with Hashi. She said Theriault-Fisher harassed Hashi and called her work, trying to get her fired.

Their lawyer Nicholas Stooshinoff says statements of defence are expected in the next two months.

For the Hashi family, the lawsuit is about more than money. Stooshinoff says the Hashi family needs to see some form of accountability behind her death.

“It’ll never go away. They will live the rest of their life with the burden of the death of their loved one under such horrifying circumstances, and circumstances which were so invasive and deeply disturbing,” he says.

They may get some compensation in return for their grief, but Stooshinoff says justice will be harder to come by.

“I think for them, it’s coming to terms with understanding that sometimes the only justice you will find is at the hand of god.”

-With files from Allison Bamford