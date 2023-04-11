'If I could, I would do it again': Living kidney donor in Selkirk shares her story

A Selkirk woman is feeling great while recovering from a surgery that helped prolong a family member's life by giving him one of her kidneys.

Marlene Helgason says she saw a story on CTV News earlier this month about Joshua Prymych, a man on dialysis looking for a living kidney donor outside his friends and family.

She said hearing his story inspired her to tell hers.

"It is just so fulfilling, I just can't even explain how wonderful I feel being able to help my brother-in-law," she said.

Helgason said she is sharing her experience to alleviate fears people may have about living kidney donation.

"As scary as it might sound, it's been an amazing experience," she said. "I have never felt pressured to continue with the donation. I always felt that my best interests have been at the top of the list."

The 65-year-old says her age played into the decision, but after rigorous and detailed tests and screenings, she knew she was physically healthy and mentally ready to donate her organ.

"I wouldn't have made this decision if I knew it was going to impact my passions which are my grandkids and being outside and being active."

It has now four weeks since the transplant surgery and Helgason is back walking for about 40 minutes a day. She expects to get 80 per cent kidney function out of her remaining kidney.

She feels her recovery is nothing in comparison with someone who's waited years on a list for a match.

"If I could, I would do it again but I only have one kidney left," she said.

Helgason encourages everyone to find out what their blood type is because that's the first step in the living donation process.

According to Transplant Manitoba, last year 67 kidney transplants were done in the province. Of those, 29 were living donors. The organization also says there are about 200 people in the province waiting for a kidney.

Those with blood types A, B and AB usually wait four to five years for a transplant, but for Type O the wait is twice as long.