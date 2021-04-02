'If it's not bolted down, they'll take it': Campbell River RCMP warn of increased thefts from boats

RCMP in Campbell River are warning the community of a rise in thefts from boats.

Police say a wide range of items are being swiped from boats that are parked in home driveways.

"Items stolen range from very expensive downriggers to lifejackets," said Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP in a statement Thursday. "Essentially if it's not bolted down, they'll take it."

Mounties say that most of the thefts have been occurring in southern Campbell River, around the Stories Beach area.

To help prevent thefts, RCMP recommend moving any valuable items from your boat indoors, and to make sure you have catalogued all of the items in your vessel. Serial numbers for valuable items, such as electronics, should also be recorded, say police.

"It's very clear that thieves are targeting items that will be in high demand and can be resold quickly," said Tyre.

"Fellow boating and fishing enthusiasts can further assist in reducing this kind of crime by avoiding those 'too good to be true' deals on internet buy and sell sites," he said.

Anyone with information on any of the thefts is asked to call Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.